Overview

Dr. Laura Gregg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Gregg works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.