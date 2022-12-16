Dr. Laura Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Greenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Greenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Greenbaum works at
Boca7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 200B, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (564) 394-4473
Sussman OB GYN LLC10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 270, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 742-8446
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Greenbaum is always thorough and understanding.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.
