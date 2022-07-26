See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beckley, WV
Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS.

Dr. Graybeal works at Vein Care Of The Virginias in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vein Care of the Virginias
    921 Neville St Ste 200, Beckley, WV 25801 (304) 254-8346

Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Contact Dermatitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Graybeal is one of a kind. Knowledgeable, resourceful, intelligent, a good listener and so so kind. She is also an artist with her treatments and procedures for skin and face! And just as important, her staff is awesome! They have been very responsive and are always enthusiastic about helping!
    Elyse — Jul 26, 2022
    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447241468
    • BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS
