Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Mount Carmel Grove City745 W State St Ste 750, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 224-2281
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gravelin’s mannerism should be taught in medical school. She is an excellent listener. You could have something major, and she would not put you into a panic. I am proud to be a patient of hers. Very happy that she accepted me.
About Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1780868950
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School / Rhode Island Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Gravelin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gravelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gravelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gravelin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gravelin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gravelin.
