Dr. Laura Govi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Govi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Laura Govi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Huntingdon, PA.
Dr. Govi works at
Locations
-
1
Norwin8775 Norwin Ave Ste 100, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 Directions (724) 279-5486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Govi?
Heather is an excellent hygienist. I also appreciate the time Dr Govi spent with me.
About Dr. Laura Govi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1144707159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Govi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Govi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Govi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Govi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Govi works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Govi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.