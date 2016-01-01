Overview

Dr. Laura Gorski, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Gorski works at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.