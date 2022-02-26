See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Laura Goguen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Goguen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from College Of Human Med Michigan State University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Goguen works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dana Farber Cancer Institute
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-3090
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    45 Francis St # ASB2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 525-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Dr. Goguen performed a parotidectomy and radical neck dissection for me to treat metastatic melanoma. Despite a tricky location that involved important nerves, and risked paralyzing my face and left arm, Dr. Goguen carefully removed the nerve branches from the cancer one by one and preserved about 95% of my nervous function. I have just a slight weakness in my lip but can easily get through daily life. Dr. Goguen is incredible skilled and deeply knowledgeable. She has a businesslike and frank manner and can be slightly brusque - make sure to ask all the questions you need to feel comfortable. I would absolutely recommend her for a tricky neck surgery, and I'm sure you will get a result as good as mine.
    B. S. — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Goguen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427036854
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts University/Nemc
    Internship
    • Loyola University Il
    Medical Education
    • College Of Human Med Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Goguen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goguen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goguen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goguen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goguen works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Goguen’s profile.

    Dr. Goguen has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goguen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Goguen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goguen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goguen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goguen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

