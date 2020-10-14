Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Glaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Glaser, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Locations

Champaign Dental Group660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 302, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 615-2229

Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7057

Prentice Women's Hospital250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-4685

Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7269
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Well have had a few ob/gyns and by far she outshines them all. Have only been a patient for a few years, but feel like I've been here always. She took her time was concerned and more than accommodating with tests. I would recommend her to anyone to wants a young great doctor
About Dr. Laura Glaser, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1083974885
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
