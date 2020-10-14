Overview

Dr. Laura Glaser, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Glaser works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.