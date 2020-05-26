Dr. Laura Gitlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gitlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gitlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gitlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Institute7110 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 241-0803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gitlin?
I visited this office a few weeks ago for the first time. I was happy to find such a professional staff and they are very engaging. Dr Laura gave me the opportunity to explain what was going on and I am looking forward to their continued care. I will refer others to this office. TY
About Dr. Laura Gitlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1023017696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitlin works at
Dr. Gitlin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.