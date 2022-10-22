Overview

Dr. Laura Gingras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gingras works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.