Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geraldino Pardilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD
Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Geraldino Pardilla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Product Transfusion
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Connective Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Infusion Therapy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatology Conditions
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla?
I find the bad reviews hard to believe. Dr. Geraldino Pardilla was a great listener, ordered vitals, and an x-ray. No problems. She was pleasant and professional. I've only had one visit with her but so far so good.
About Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891952768
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- SUNY At Syracuse
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geraldino Pardilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geraldino Pardilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geraldino Pardilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geraldino Pardilla works at
Dr. Geraldino Pardilla has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geraldino Pardilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geraldino Pardilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.