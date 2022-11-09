Overview

Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Geraldino Pardilla works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.