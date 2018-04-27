See All Vascular Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Garvey, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Garvey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.

Dr. Garvey works at MetroDerm, PC in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Center Of North Georgia
    5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 214, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-6222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 27, 2018
    I've been a patient of Dr. Garvey for a little over six months. She has provided me relief from a serious varicose vein issue. I couldn't be happier or more impressed with her knowledge, skill and bedside manner. She has my highest recommendation. Her nurse Eulene and office manager Chris are also wonderful. Thanks to Dr Garvey and team!
    Alan Gordon in Johns Creek — Apr 27, 2018
    About Dr. Laura Garvey, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760476527
    Education & Certifications

    • University Pittsburgh Med Center
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • Vascular Surgery
