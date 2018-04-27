Dr. Laura Garvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Garvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Garvey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Dr. Garvey works at
Locations
-
1
Vein Center Of North Georgia5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 214, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 475-6222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garvey?
I've been a patient of Dr. Garvey for a little over six months. She has provided me relief from a serious varicose vein issue. I couldn't be happier or more impressed with her knowledge, skill and bedside manner. She has my highest recommendation. Her nurse Eulene and office manager Chris are also wonderful. Thanks to Dr Garvey and team!
About Dr. Laura Garvey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760476527
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garvey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garvey works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.