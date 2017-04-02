Dr. Laura Ganger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Ganger, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Ganger Dermatology1979 S Huron Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ganger Dermatology9398 N Lilley Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Ganger Dermatology49200 Wixom Tech Dr, Wixom, MI 48393 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
There are front office scheduling problems. I was "reminded" about an appointment I didn't have and the reminded of one that had been rescheduled. It seems different people are doing the scheduling who are not adequately communicating with each other or updating their records.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Dermatology
Dr. Ganger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ganger has seen patients for Folliculitis, Acne and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganger.
