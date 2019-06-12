Overview

Dr. Laura Gago, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Gago works at Jones Vision Center in Lansing, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.