Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with In Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics

Dr. Gaffney works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor
    34637 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 786-1673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Bronchitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Bronchitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Bronchitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 13, 2021
    I am taking my mom to Dr. Gaffney and I wish I could switch to her as well, unfortunately, they do not accept my insurance. Dr. Gaffney always very respectful, she listens to our concerns and tries to find the best options for my mom. My mom has cancer and other complex problems that come with it. Dr. Gaffney not only creates individualized plan of care, she also helps us to find great specialists for consultations.
    Olha — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1679530265
    Education & Certifications

    • In Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaffney works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gaffney’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
