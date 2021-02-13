Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with In Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics
Dr. Gaffney works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor34637 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 786-1673
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I am taking my mom to Dr. Gaffney and I wish I could switch to her as well, unfortunately, they do not accept my insurance. Dr. Gaffney always very respectful, she listens to our concerns and tries to find the best options for my mom. My mom has cancer and other complex problems that come with it. Dr. Gaffney not only creates individualized plan of care, she also helps us to find great specialists for consultations.
About Dr. Laura Gaffney, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679530265
Education & Certifications
- In Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaffney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaffney works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.