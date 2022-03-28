Overview

Dr. Laura Foot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Foot works at Tanner Clinic - Layton in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.