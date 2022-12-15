Dr. Laura Fleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fleck, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Fleck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Fleck works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2D, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleck?
Very happy I went to see Dr Fleck she is a wonderful lady and imho a skilled Dr. In my case I couldn't have asked for more!
About Dr. Laura Fleck, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992880785
Education & Certifications
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fleck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleck works at
Dr. Fleck has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.