Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South
    22 W 15th St Bsmt 1, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 719-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Loved my visit. Friendly, thorough, and helped me with my issue. Will be back.
    Photo: Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD
    About Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871955971
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fitzpatrick’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

