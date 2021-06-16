Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South22 W 15th St Bsmt 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions (516) 719-3376Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved my visit. Friendly, thorough, and helped me with my issue. Will be back.
About Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871955971
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.