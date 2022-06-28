Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Locations
Endocrine Specialists103 Progress Dr Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitzpatrick is professional, caring, kind, and most of all I trust her. She called me personally to discuss my test results, and under her care, my health problem has greatly improved. Her staff is friendly and very helpful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
