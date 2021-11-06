Dr. Laura Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1385 York Ave Ste PF1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 717-5920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Dr. Fisher is quite simply, a God send. She’s remarkably professional, knowledgeable and very thorough. But more importantly, she’s compassionate, empathetic and listens. I know of no better doctor nor will I ever meet one. She’s the best!!
About Dr. Laura Fisher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
