Dr. Laura Finger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Finger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Denton.
Dr. Finger works at
Locations
Caring for Women - Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (940) 293-2171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Caring for Women - Denton2805 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 220-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
made me feel comfortable
About Dr. Laura Finger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1629074042
Education & Certifications
- Children and Women`S Hospital
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
