Dr. Laura Fine, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Fine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I receive excellent medical care with Dr. Laura Fine. She is one in a million. She has a great combination of knowledge, experience and confidence with a highly developed ability to listen and communicate clearly. She has empathy and takes the time to answer my questions and thoroughly explain her recommendations. My laser and surgical procedures (along with pre- and post- care) have gone beautifully. I can feel Dr. Fine’s honesty and commitment to her profession and to her goals for my vision. I recommend Dr. Fine and her team enthusiastically and without reservation!
About Dr. Laura Fine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Glaucoma, Trichiasis and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
