Dr. Laura Figura, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Figura, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Locations
Avera Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1417 S Cliff Ave Ste 200, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended!!!!!
About Dr. Laura Figura, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Plastic Surgery
