Dr. Laura Ferris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Ferris, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Ferris, MD is a dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. He currently practices at Univ Pittsburgh Phys Drmtlgy and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ferris is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Univ Pittsburgh Phys Drmtlgy3601 5 5 Fl Ave Ste 5A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Laura Ferris, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1043283229
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferris?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferris accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferris has seen patients for Rash and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.