Dr. Laura Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Federal University - Pernambuco-PE - Braz|Federal University Of Pernambuco-Pe and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlands Heart & Vascular Institute920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 520, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 241-9859
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandes?
Dr. Laura Fernandes has lengthened my life thru her diligent attention to detail and passion to help others. She is family, We love her.
About Dr. Laura Fernandes, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1811083116
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Hospital do Servidor Publico de Sao Paulo|Rheumatology Divison at University of Pannsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Federal University - Pernambuco-PE - Braz|Federal University Of Pernambuco-Pe
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.