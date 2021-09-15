Overview

Dr. Laura Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Federal University - Pernambuco-PE - Braz|Federal University Of Pernambuco-Pe and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Fernandes works at Woodlands Heart & Vascular Institute in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.