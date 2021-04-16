Overview

Dr. Laura Farrington, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.



Dr. Farrington works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.