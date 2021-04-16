See All Oncologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Laura Farrington, DO

Medical Oncology
5 (228)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Farrington, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Farrington works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Colorectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 228 ratings
    Patient Ratings (228)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Farrington and her team were phenomenal. She truly cares about her patients. She takes time and explains everything. She is always willing to explain everything. She is very knowledgeable and her team is also exceptional. Very compassionate and professional.
    Ginny Walley — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Farrington, DO

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073786745
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Farrington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrington works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Farrington’s profile.

    228 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

