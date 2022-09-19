See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newnan, GA
Overview

Dr. Laura Evors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.

Dr. Evors works at Piedmont Physicians Group in Newnan, GA with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Phy Ob Gyn
    775 Poplar Rd Ste 120, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 400-4510
  2. 2
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Ob/Gyn
    1686 Skylyn Dr Ste 101, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-3456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Piedmont Physicians Group Obgyn Npc2
    2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 210, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 400-7810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gonorrhea Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Gonorrhea Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2022
    I’ve been with Dr Evors for three years now. She has a wonderful bedside manner and appointments are always on time. I love the convenience of scheduling in the app and requesting med refills in the app.
    — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Evors, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750526463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

