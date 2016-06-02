Dr. Laura Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Evans, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Health Net3527 OCEAN VIEW BLVD, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (626) 605-3434
- 2 466 Foothill Blvd, La Canada, CA 91011 Directions (626) 354-7316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Dr. Evans is extremely professional and compassionate about her profession and it shows in how she treats her patients. I highly recommend her. Dr. Evan's assistant Linda is awesome too!
About Dr. Laura Evans, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114075215
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.