Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114243185
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson-Schroth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson-Schroth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson-Schroth.
