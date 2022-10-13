Overview

Dr. Laura Erdman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Erdman works at Capital Women's Care in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.