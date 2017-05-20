Dr. Laura Engbretson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engbretson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Engbretson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Engbretson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Engbretson works at
Locations
Quality Health Pllc756 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 228, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've never encountered a more caring physician or staff. I had an early pregnancy loss and Dr. E sent for stat labs to confirm so I would not have to wait the whole weekend. The lab tech, Denise was so sweet. Dr. E personally called me and the entire staff was compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Laura Engbretson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265636443
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
