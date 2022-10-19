Overview

Dr. Laura Durling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Durling works at Northwest Diagnostic Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.