Overview

Dr. Laura Downey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Downey works at ADVANCED CARE ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY AS in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

