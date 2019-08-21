Dr. Laura Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Downey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Downey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Downey works at
Locations
Donald B Perlman MD741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 295-5977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just home from surgery,at St Barnabas. I already can tell my life has been changed. The noise in my left ear became unbearable. I was to several ENT some supposedly Dr of the year with no relief. Two of them putting them finds in the air telling me I had to learn to live with the noise . The noise was so unbearable that it interrupted my sleep to where I was living on four to six hours a night for several years. If you have ear problems I would recommend making an appointment with Dr Downey.
About Dr. Laura Downey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215932553
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Rusk Institute
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Downey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey has seen patients for Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Downey speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.