Dr. Laura Dove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Dove works at SFBHG in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cocaine Addiction, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.