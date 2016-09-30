Overview

Dr. Laura Donegan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Donegan works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

