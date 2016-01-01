Dr. Laura Donahue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Donahue, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Donahue, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (510) 557-2418
The Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Donahue, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NSLIJHS/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital Program
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
