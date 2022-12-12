Dr. Doerfler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Doerfler, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Doerfler, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Wake Forest Univ Baptist Med Center - Dermatology4618 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 716-3119
Unc Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology5826 Samet Dr, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 716-3119
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doerfler is an amazing doctor. She has an excellent bedside manner and truly goes above and beyond for her patients. She has a very calming manner during procedures and has excellent technical skills as well. I would highly recommend her to any patient.
About Dr. Laura Doerfler, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1801158027
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Doerfler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doerfler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doerfler has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerfler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerfler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerfler.
