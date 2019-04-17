Dr. Laura Doan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Doan, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Doan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Dr. Doan works at
Locations
University Health Women's Care Lee's Summit3450 NE RALPH POWELL RD, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 404-2170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doan is respectful, personable, and is concerned with your overall health. She suggested I get a mammogram, colonoscopy, and to see a dermatologist for a suspicious mole on my back. These are all outside her scope, and is a testament to wanting you to be healthy. We talked diet and exercise then she gave me a book from her personal collection regarding healthy food choices. I have a couple health issues and she called to talk to me about test results. Compassionate is an understatement.
About Dr. Laura Doan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1720087232
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
