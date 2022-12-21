Overview

Dr. Laura Divine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Divine works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.