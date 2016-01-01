Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Dickerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Dickerson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Gainesville Cancer Center6420 W NEWBERRY RD, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 332-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Dickerson, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1417031238
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Department of Hematology and Oncology
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Department of Internal Medicine
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
