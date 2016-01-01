Dr. Laura Dickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Dickens, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Dickens, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Dickens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Chicago Medical Center5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 5A, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6138
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickens?
About Dr. Laura Dickens, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1649618455
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickens works at
Dr. Dickens has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickens speaks Arabic.
Dr. Dickens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.