Dr. Laura Devita, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Devita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Devita works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians for Women38 Grove St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 438-3322Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Physicians for Women90 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devita?
Always a good experience from the check in to the first person you see taking BP and height/weight then to the exam. They make it as pleasant as it can be. Dr. Devita is a wonderful person and doctor,
About Dr. Laura Devita, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609978774
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devita accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devita works at
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Devita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devita.
