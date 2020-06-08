Dr. Della Torre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Della Torre, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Della Torre, MD is a Dermatologist in Johnston, RI.
Dr. Della Torre works at
Locations
Coastal Derm. & Cosmetic Center Inc.1539 Atwood Ave Ste 301, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 490-4515
- 2 1500 Pontiac Ave Ste 107, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 490-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is never hasty and always careful that an exam has been thorough. I had one occasion to phone her and she returned the call very promptly. I have been seeing Dr. della Torre for ten years, and she was alert to an indication of possible malignancy on my face several years ago. The biopsy she took revealed melanoma, and subsequent surgery by the physician she referred me to was successful. I would not hesitate to refer any of my family or friends to her. She is fine doctor.
About Dr. Laura Della Torre, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215086988
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Della Torre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Della Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Della Torre has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Della Torre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Della Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Della Torre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Della Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Della Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.