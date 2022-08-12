Dr. Delcore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Delcore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Delcore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Delcore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
-
3
Uc San Diego Health At Via Tazon16950 Via Tazon, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 939-6591Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
University of California San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-6340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delcore?
I saw dr delcore for my pre screen appointment as my husband and I are currently trying to conceive. She was so kind and empathetic and had insightful answers to all my questions. She took her time to explain the differences between different options that I was considering and she helped me make informed decisions. I can’t wait to see Dr delcore again when we get a positive result! Thanks again!!
About Dr. Laura Delcore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790128759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delcore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delcore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delcore works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Delcore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delcore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delcore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delcore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.