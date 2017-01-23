Overview

Dr. Laura De Los Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. De Los Santos works at LONE STAR OB GYN ASSOCIATES, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.