Dr. Laura De Los Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura De Los Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Lone Star Obgyn Associates7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-0337
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
i have gone to Dr. De los Santos since i found out i was pregnant & honestly i couldn't have chosen a better obgyn. she always answers all my questions without making me feel dumb for asking them. she is very friendly & understanding. her staff is always nice & have a good personality. i feel very comfortable during my visits & talking to her and her staff. i would recommend her to absolutely everyone.
About Dr. Laura De Los Santos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech HSC El Paso
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Los Santos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Los Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Los Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Los Santos has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Los Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Los Santos speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. De Los Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Santos.
