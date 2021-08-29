Dr. Laura Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parke Hedges MD4499 Medical Dr Ste 280, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4499
-
2
Night and Day Pediatrics502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 340, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 946-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis goes well beyond for her patient health. Dr. Davis always puts the kid first and for most.
About Dr. Laura Davis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1578666947
Education & Certifications
- U Tex HSC/Bevar Co Hosp
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.