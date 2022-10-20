Dr. Dauenhauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Dauenhauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Dauenhauer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dauenhauer works at
Locations
Child Protection Center Milwaukee1020 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 773-4312
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I guess she's one of the best. This clinic is in a risk area; yet these behavioral health specialists are the finest in Aurora. Their supposed to put their patients on edge. They have to check their agitation levels. I hope I seem like a 1972 Electrolux washing machine.
About Dr. Laura Dauenhauer, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1558576215
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dauenhauer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauenhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauenhauer works at
Dr. Dauenhauer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders and Dissociative Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dauenhauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauenhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauenhauer.
