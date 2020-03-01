See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Psychiatry
3 (18)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. D'Angelo works at Center Revitalizing Psychtry in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC
    2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 248-5274
  2. 2
    University Behavioral Health
    950 S Tamiami Trl Ste 103, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 315-6895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 01, 2020
    Dr. D'Angelo saved my life. Other doctors just handed me a script and sent me on my way. When I had reactions to them the other doctors couldn't help. I was diagnosed with Postpartum Psychosis and no one would take my case, then I found her. She managed my meds, got me level, talked with me, cared about me, and eventually I healed and weaned off of meds with her guidance. I am SO grateful for her to this day.
    Heather Messenger — Mar 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD
    About Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659401594
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Angelo works at Center Revitalizing Psychtry in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. D'Angelo’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

