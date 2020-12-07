See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Laura D'Addese, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura D'Addese, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. D'Addese works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-1205
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening

Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Transplants Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2020
    First of all....she is aging in the reverse as on first sight, I thought her too young to be my daughter's doctor. I was impressed by Dr. D'Addese's breath of knowledge; converting medical jargon into layman's terms; and her successful attempt at bonding with my daughter. She is further supported by an amazing office team. They were professional and personable. After a few minutes, my daughter was happily interacting and exploring the office due to how comfortable she was made to feel. A doctor's visit - no matter how routine or complexed the situation, is rarely where one wants to be; but I feel encouraged to know that I get competence and heart from Dr. D'Addese and her team, and I’m sure you will as well.
    Keisha W — Dec 07, 2020
    About Dr. Laura D'Addese, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1366704405
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Great Ormand Street Hospital For Sick Children
    Residency
    • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

