Dr. Laura Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cummings, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Cummings works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Premier Care for Women960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
Dr. Cummings is ONE-IN-A-MILLION! Has she chastised me for weight gain? NO! Has she sat and patiently discussed my life? YES! It really makes a difference when your physician Knows the challenges and may offer a suggestion, but helps in however she feels she may. She's NOT tough-as-nails (which works for me, because that's the type of authority I've rebelled against for 65 plus years! I know Myself!). Grateful to have had her in my corner.
About Dr. Laura Cummings, MD
- Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033105838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Osteopenia and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.